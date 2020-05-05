About 50 Michigan communities will still hold elections on school taxes or other issues on Tuesday after others postponed theirs.
They will be primarily mail-based, though one in-person polling place must be open in each jurisdiction.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office sent absentee ballot applications to just over 740,000 registered voters in those communities.
Turnout was at 20% and will ultimately more than double the average turnout for May local elections, she said.
To date, more than 140,000 absentee ballots are in. This marks voter turnout high for a May election.
Benson announced one voting location will be open in every participating jurisdiction and will have PPE.
The Democrat wouldn't say when asked if the state would mail applications statewide for the August primary and November general election.
She said her office will focus for now on making sure people know they can request a ballot from their local clerk.
Learn more about the elections by visiting Michigan.gov.
