Members of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s officer are getting a closer look at Mid-Michigan jails.
The state group is looking for ways to cut down on overcrowding and offer different services to inmates.
“You’re doing a really good job. I’m impressed,” Monica Jahner said about the Genesee County Jail.
Jahner is a task force member for jail and pretrial incarceration under Whitmer. The group is traveling across Michigan to learn more about local jails.
“There are a few things we can do a little bit better for our population and our innocent people. And maybe we can work on something like that,” Jahner said.
Jahner toured the Genesee County Jail with Undersheriff Chris Swanson.
She said the jail isn’t perfect and a little crowded, but there is a lot the jail is doing right.
“They have their own commissary instead of a canteen. And those are the kinds of things that make a difference to the community. You know, supporting people that are stuck in there for four years. And they have three or four kids if they want to communicate with,” Jahner said.
The Michigan task force was created because the governor was concerned about the small amount of statewide data on who was in local jails, how long they were there and why.
Jahner said that data could help counties and the state reduce jail admissions, increase alternatives to pretrial incarceration and cut down costs.
Swanson said his eyes and ears are open.
“We’ve got a good thing going. We have a great staff, community support. We have great things that are happening, but there’s always room for improvement,” Swanson said.
Members of the task force said they’re going to take what they learn at the jail and then make recommendations.
“We’re looking for ways to make it better. How can we make it better even statewide? And he gave me a lot to think about. I like to have my lightbulbs go off,” Jahner said.
