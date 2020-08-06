The state of Michigan has temporarily suspended the license of a marijuana retailer in Bay City.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency agreed to a 14-day suspension of the medical and adult-use processor licenses of 3843 Euclid LLC in Bay City, pending further MRA investigation.
The suspension comes after the MRA issued a public health and safety bulletin on Thursday, Aug. 6, notifying the public of a marijuana product recall of contaminated "pre-rolls" from the retail outlet.
Retail outlets in Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee, and Lapeer were also part of the recall.
The MRA initiated an investigation into 3843 Euclid LLC on July 31 after being notified an individual at the business licked a pre-roll marijuana product while making the product, the state said.
The state said it issued an order placing all marijuana products in the business' inventory identified as a "pre-roll" on an administrative hold during the investigation in the interest of the public's health and safety.
The order also prohibited the sales or transfer of any marijuana products on administrative hold.
The Bay City retailer told the MRA is voluntarily ceased all processing activities as of the close of business on July 31, the state said.
"Additional investigation is required and no further information will be made available while an investigation is pending," the state said.
