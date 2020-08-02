A third inspector is expected to be hired for Michigan’s Dam Safety Program.
The hiring of a senior environmental engineer will improve the safety of state-regulated dams, according to Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
The inspector will increase team efficiencies in tracking the more than 1,050 state-regulated dams, EGLE said in a release.
Mid-Michigan’s Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Detroit.
In June, EGLE announced a team of six independent experts who will perform an independent forensic investigation of the contributing factors that led to the failures of dams. The team includes outside experts in geotechnical engineering, hydraulics, dam safety and dam design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.