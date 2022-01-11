The state is going to issue additional food assistance benefits this month to all Michigan families currently receiving benefits.
About 1.28 million Michiganders will receive the additional assistance.
“As we face the omicron variant of COVID-19, we must continue delivering support to Michigan families for their basic needs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “My administration will keep working with our federal partners to do whatever we can to make sure Michigan families can put food on the table.”
The additional benefits will appear on Bridge Cards from Jan. 15 through Jan. 24. It will be loaded onto the cards as a separate payment, the state said.
Here are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size:
- One Person: $250
- Two Persons: $459
- Three Persons: $658
- Four Persons: $835
- Five Persons: $992
- Six Persons: $1,190
- Seven Persons: $1,316
- Eight Persons: $1,504
Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional assistance.
