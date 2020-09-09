The Michigan Department of State will send information to eligible voters in the next week or so.
The postcards will contain information on how to apply to vote from home if you have not yet requested an absentee ballot for the November election.
Letters will also be mailed to residents who are eligible to vote, but not yet registered.
“Efforts to confuse and misinform Michigan voters are escalating in volume and frequency as we head into the fall,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “As a result, it is more important than ever that voters receive official, trusted, reliable information from our office to ensure they know their rights and how to exercise them. That’s why as the level of disinformation increases, so will our efforts to protect our voters and the integrity of Michigan’s elections.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.