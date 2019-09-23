A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged with a misdemeanor in a fatal crash, north of Lansing.
Investigators say Trooper Brian Wiles crashed into a semitruck, which then struck the rear of another vehicle, killing 26-year-old David Engel of DeWitt.
The Lansing State Journal says 22-year-old Wiles is charged with a moving violation causing death in the July 19 crash in DeWitt Township in Clinton County. Police say overhead lights and sirens were activated as he was driving to a Meijer store to investigate a theft.
There was no immediate comment from Wiles' attorney. The trooper has been suspended since the crash.
