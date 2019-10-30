Michigan State Police (MSP) announced a new task force that will crackdown on the distribution of opioids.
Their new Diversion Investigation Unit (DIU) will investigate medical professionals suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances.
Pain pills are being pumped through the system and into the hands of opioid users. Troopers believe that some medical professionals are overprescribing the pills on purpose.
“It’s been pretty well documented that one of the root causes of the opioid epidemic is diverting of the controlled substances as well as just general overprescribing,” said Lieutenant Benjamin Garrison with MSP.
Lt. Garrison is the team commander of the new task force, he said they are working to crack down on the medical professionals.
“Our mission is to target those doctors that are knowingly doing something wrong,” Garrison said. “Either filling or writing those scripts outside the scope of legitimate medical practice and not for legitimate medical practice and not for legitimate medical reasons,” Garrison said.
He said they have already busted a nurse practitioner and doctor from the Lansing area and their charges are heavy.
“Conducting a criminal enterprise, which is a 20-year felony,” Garrison said.
This take force is monumental for the medical community, that is why TV5 spoke with an expert who treats patients at a recovery medical center in Essexville.
“The nursing and medical societies and the medical schools have failed us with self-policing. So you need the police to come in and take over,” said Dr. William Morrone.
Morrone helps patients who are recovering, he said this task force is a protective way to prevent careless doctors from cheating the system.
“There’s models they’re using to prescribe substances that are just off the wall. And without state police being creative like this, how do you shut those guys down? And this will put the fire in their bite,” Morrone said.
Deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriffs Office said they collected more than 47 pounds of unused drugs this quarter. All the drugs are headed for proper disposal.
