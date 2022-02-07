Troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post helped clear the driveway of an elderly Flint resident who had been snowed in.
The post Chaplin said the resident has medical issues.
In a post on Twitter, State Police said troopers grabbed shovels and went to work, clearing her driveway.
