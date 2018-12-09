The Tri-City post of the Michigan State Police teamed up with the community to stuff a blue goose.
A blue goose is what troopers call their cruiser and Walmart hosted their annual fundraiser for local kids.
Throughout the day, troopers collected toys for kids in need in the Tri-City area.
Santa also stopped by to bring in the holiday cheer.
“This year we’ve done very well we’ve been here since 10 o’clock this morning, we’ll be here till one we got just a ton of toys, it’s been a real good year for us,” said Mark Burch with Michigan State Police.
The toys collected will go to the Just for Kids Foundation and will be distributed to local kids throughout the area.
