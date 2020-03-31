The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency's website Was down for a short period on Tuesday.
The website can be used to file for unemployment.
A message on the website read, "We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to get the system back up as soon as possible."
The website was up and running again Tuesday afternoon.
