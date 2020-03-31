The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency's website is currently experiencing issues and is down for users.
The website is used to file for unemployment, but is currently down.
A message on the website reads, "We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to get the system back up as soon as possible."
It is unclear when the website will be up and running again.
