The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated guidelines for COVID-19 quarantine periods.
The new guidance is based on findings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
While the standard 14-day quarantine period remains, it can be reduced to 10 days if the following two conditions are met:
- The individual does not develop any symptoms or clinical evidence of COVID-19 infection during daily symptom monitoring for the 10 days after the last exposure.
- Daily symptom monitoring continues through day 14 after the last exposure.
“We are basing this recommendation on scientific data from CDC and offering the opportunity to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days in certain circumstances,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Public health officials can still require the 14-day period as this option most greatly mitigates the possibility of transmission. We strongly urge the continued use of masks, social distancing, and handwashing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The existing 14-day recommendation was based on earlier data that estimated the COVID-19 incubation period, MDHHS said.
At the national level, estimates of the COVID-19 incubation period have been refined based on a review of case data for hundreds of thousands of cases.
Data shows that 99 percent of all infections will develop within 10 days of exposure.
MDHHS said it is currently reviewing options for further reducing quarantine periods based on diagnostic testing results.
MDHHS guidance may be updated at a later date based on that review.
