The state health department has updated its requirements for testing in long-term care facilities.
Under the changes, fully vaccinated staff at homes for the aged and adult foster care facilities licensed to care for 13 or more individuals are no longer required to be routinely tested. This is effective immediately.
"Getting the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. "The increases we are seeing in Michiganders receiving their vaccine, including among long-term care patients and staff, is allowing us make this change to testing requirements in these facilities.”
As of May 7, more than 289,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to long-term care patients and staff. All facilities have first dose clinics completed with 98 percent completing second dose clinics, the state said.
