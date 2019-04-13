The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning taxpayers of a scam making its way through the U.S. Postal Service.
According to the state, residents with past-due tax debts will receive a government-looking letter telling them to immediately call a toll-free number to settle a state tax debt.
It also threatens to seize the resident’s assets, including property and Social Security benefits, if the state tax debt is not settled.
“Scammers are going back to the basics to trick taxpayers,” said Rachael Eubanks, State Treasurer. “Taxpayers have rights. If you have questions about an outstanding state debt, please don’t hesitate to contact us through the number listed on our website so we can talk about options.”
The letter appears credible because it uses specific personal facts, that are pulled from public information, about the outstanding debt.
The treasury department said it provides several options when it comes to paying off outstanding debt.
Taxpayers who receive a letter similar to this or have questions on their state debt may call the Treasury’s Collections Service Center phone number at (517) 636-5265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.