State officials say much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula is at high risk for wildfires because of recent dry, windy weather.
The Department of Natural Resources says areas of highest concern run from southwestern Michigan to the top of the northern Lower Peninsula.
Danger is also elevated between southeastern Michigan and Huron County.
DNR staffers say they have fought 46 fires that burned nearly 360 acres so far this year.
Residents can find out whether it's safe to light fires in a particular area by going online to get a burn permit or contacting local officials.
