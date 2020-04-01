State officials say companies seeking workers to fill a variety of immediate jobs to support work during the COVID-19 pandemic are listing the openings on Michigan's employment search engine.
Jobs are posted to MiTalent.org. Pure Michigan Talent Connect provides job seekers and employers with an online portal to post, search and connect.
Logistics, health care, manufacturing and agribusiness are the among the fields where jobs are available.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Tuesday in a statement that more than 2,000 Michigan companies and organizations are hiring to continue providing critical services.
