Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to help bring high-speed internet to more Michiganders.
Executive Directive 2021-02 will establish the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) to make high-speed internet more affordable and accessible. The office will coordinate Michigan’s effort to connect homes and businesses with a reliable and affordable connection, as Gov. Whitmer’s Office states.
“COVID-19 has only confirmed how the lack of high-speed internet access can cause too many Michiganders to struggle in their ability to engage in online learning, to use telemedicine to seek needed healthcare, to search for a new job or to take advantage of all the online resources,” Whitmer said. “A fully connected Michigan is essential for our state to reach its economic potential in the 21st-century global economy.”
Whitmer’s Office estimates there’s more than $2.5 billion in untapped economic benefit every year due to the digital divide. Hundreds of thousands of homes can’t reach the high-speed internet infrastructure and an estimated 865,000 households are disconnected due to costs for service or buying the right device, a lack of digital skills, and other related barriers.
“Internet access is the most critical, enabling infrastructure that we can invest in. Whether you’re a student, an entrepreneur, a senior citizen, a farmer, a manufacturer, a job seeker, or any other Michigander, more opportunities and resources are available to you when you and your family are connected,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. “There is bipartisan consensus that we need to close gaps in internet access and adoption. This is our generational opportunity to leverage the tremendous resources that are being made available at the federal level to develop the innovative partnerships that will achieve the goal of getting every home and business the high-speed connection they need.”
MIHI will be housed inside the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). MIHI will develop the strategy as well as coordinate the funding and implementation. The department will designate a chief connectivity officer to serve as head of the office.
