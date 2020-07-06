The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Aging and Adult Services Agency is working to make sure the needs of the state's older adults and people with disabilities is met during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency is conducting a survey of residents ages 60 and older and those with disabilities. The agency will use the results to improve programs throughout the pandemic and beyond, the state said.
“In Michigan, adults age 60 and over represent 35 percent of COVID-19 cases and, unfortunately, 87 percent of the deaths,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of Aging & Adult Services Agency. “We are looking to hear from both older adults and persons with disabilities how COVID-19 has impacted their daily lives.”
You can complete the online survey here. It closes Friday, July 10.
