The state of Michigan is working with utility companies to ensure protections against COVID-19 for customers.
Companies, including the state's two largest - DTE Energy and Consumers energy, have enacted moratoriums on service disconnections, and are extending flexible payment plans for low-income customers, seniors and those impacted by illness or job loss related to the pandemic, the state said in a press release on Friday, March 27.
“During these unprecedented times with a variety of concerns, worrying about utility bills should not be one of them,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “As Chief Consumer Advocate for this state, I am heartened to hear Michigan utilities voluntarily stepping up to help their customers.”
The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Robert Gordon, said maintaining electric and heating service is critical in the battle to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Michiganders need to stay home, and many are dealing with lost income,” Gordon said. “We must do everything we can to keep people safe at home while we work to reduce the impact of the coronavirus, and we appreciate our partners at energy utilities throughout the state who are stepping up to pause service disconnections and provide flexibility to customers in need.”
There are also funds available through partnering organizations to help eligible customers who are behind on their utility bills.
“We encourage anyone who anticipates difficulty paying their energy bills not to wait, and to reach out to their utility company as soon as they can to work out payment options,” said Sally Talberg, Chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates investor-owned energy companies in Michigan. “Each utility may vary, but whether you a have medical or financial need, payment protections and assistance are available.”
