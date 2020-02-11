All expenses for the four Saginaw Police patrol K9’s are entirely funded by us, the SVPCA. The department does not have the funds in the budget to maintain their program.
They haven’t had the funds since 2013. In fact, if the SVPCA had not been established and taken on the expenses, the Saginaw Police Department would not have K9’s. There would not have been a Deebo working yesterday. These four K9’s, Deebo, Mitch, Cigan, and Nvee have all been purchased by us through donations and grants. These dogs cost an average of $12,500 each. They may work 7-9 years depending on their health and work drive.
Their yearly training costs an average of $800 per year, per dog. We budget $750 per year, per dog for regular veterinary care. Since 2013, we have covered over $12,000 in just emergency vet care or surgeries for the K9’s. That is above and beyond their regular shots and flea/tick and heart worm meds. We have two K9’s that are on long-term medications, totaling around $200 every quarter. Food averages $600-$1200 per year, per dog (thank you Wysong Natural Pet Food for sponsoring food for three of the K9’s). Equipment expenses vary depending on what they may need or what has to be replaced. Bite sleeves are around $150. Bite suits are $1500.
Late 2018 into 2019, we spent $58,000 to fully outfit the four new K9 vehicles with lights, sirens, K9 insert, door popper, heat alarm, gun mount, printer headrests, computer mounts, and more. That funding came through grants, private donations, and events that we set up a booth at (several craft shows where all the craft items made were donated by the unpaid volunteers of the SVPCA).
Those of us with the SVPCA saw a need and we came up with a solution. We saw the benefits of having a K9 program in the city of Saginaw, and that’s why we work tirelessly to make sure all their needs are met.
The donations that have generously come in over the last couple days will be used for Deebo’s continuing care needs. Leftover donations will be used to ensure that Deebo and his K9 teammates will continue working. If for some reason it is determined that Deebo is not able to return to work (something we are always preparing for with any of the K9’s) we will use those donations to meet the $12,500 to find his replacement. When we purchased Deebo, he was replacing K9 Kilo who retired in August 2016. We had a week’s notice when Kilo retired. We had officer Adams and Deebo in their K9 training within a month thanks to the preparations we had made the several months leading up. We had no idea Kilo would retire so soon, but we were preparing for it.
Law enforcement is a dangerous profession. Bad things can happen in the blink of an eye. We prepare for it as best we can.
Again, we thank you for your continued support and prayers. The Saginaw K9’s are only working because of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.