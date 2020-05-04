The state's daily COVID-19 report is delayed for May 4 due to a system malfunction.
The integration software the state uses to process the COVID-19 test results malfunctioned in the evening of May 3, the state said in a press release on May 4.
"The malfunction has been resolved. No information was lost and all of the messages were retained," the state said.
However, processing the backlog of messages is expected to take a significant amount of time.
The state said the data for May 4 will not be available until this evening.
