A statewide tornado drill is planned for March 24 as part of Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness Week.
The drill will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Tornadoes can happen at any time but are more prevalent in late spring and early summer. It’s important that your household or business has a plan to react quickly,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of emergency management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “This year, we are asking that large groups not shelter in place together during the drill, but to instead use the opportunity to go over their emergency plans and update them if necessary.”
During the drill, residents may observe or hear alerts on NOAA weather radios, TV and radio stations.
