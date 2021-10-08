Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to fund the Michigan Statewide Trauma System.
"Our trauma centers are a key part of our health infrastructure that serve families and communities in times of crisis,” Whitmer said. “This bill ensures that the Michigan Statewide Trauma System continues to have the resources it needs to operate efficiently and effectively to treat Michiganders and save lives. I look forward to working with the legislature to identify independent funding for our state's trauma system.”
House Bill 5094 amends the Crime Victims Rights Services Act to fund the statewide trauma system for the next year and does so without compromising the crime victims fund’s ability to pay for crime victims’ rights services and compensation.
Whitmer said her administration will work with legislators to identify a long-term funding source for the Michigan Statewide Trauma System.
“Michigan’s trauma system is vitally important when we need it most,” said Rep. Mary Whiteford (R- Casco Township). “I appreciate that funding it continues to be a priority.”
