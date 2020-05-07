Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Stay At Home order until the end of the month.
Whitmer announced Thursday the stay at home order will stay in effect until at least May 28.
Whitmer also announced plans to reopen manufacturing as part of her MI Safe Start Plan.
The Big Three auto plants, GM, Ford and Chrysler-Fiat and other manufacturers will begin re-opening their plants starting May 11.
Whitmer said in a press conference on May 7 that manufacturing is a lower risk industry for spreading the virus, according to experts she is working with.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward on our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy safely and responsibly," Whitmer said. "As we continue to phase in sectors of our economy, I will keep working around the clock to ensure our businesses adopt best practices to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19."
The executive order says manufacturing facilities must adopt safety measures to protect their workers from COVID-19. This includes daily screening when workers and anyone else entering the facility.
They will also have to create dedicated entry points for facilities and suspend non-essential in-person visits by others.
All businesses in Michigan must also require masks to be worn when workers can't keep a 6-foot distance from others. Face shields should also be considered for workers who can't stay more than 3-feet from coworkers.
Employers will also be required to train employees on signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and the steps the employee has to take to notify the business of suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
Whitmer also released details of a six-phase restart plan.
The phases include:
- UNCONTROLLED GROWTH:The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems.
- PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high case levels with concern about health system capacity.
- FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system's capacity is sufficient for current needs.
- IMPROVING: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining.
- CONTAINING: Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained.
- POST-PANDEMIC:Community spread not expected to return.
“As we move forward with the MI Safe Start Plan, I am working closely with partners in business, labor, and education to determine the best way to move forward each day," Whitmer said. "All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again. We’ve already reopened lower-risk sectors like construction, manufacturing, and lawn care."
