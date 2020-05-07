Downtown Frankenmuth is a tourist town looking like a ghost town because COVID-19 has brought the travel industry to a grinding halt.
“This has not been easy for people, we have hundreds of thousands of people out of work right now just in the travel industry,” said Dave Lorenz of Pure Michigan. “We have all these companies pausing their operations. This is the time of the year that they start to make money.”
It’s typically lots of money because travel and tourism is a huge part of the economy in the tri-cities.
“It’s about a 550 million dollar impact by direct spending of visitors and that’s virtually gone,” said Annette Rummel of the Tourism Industry Coalition of Michigan.
Governor Whitmer is extending the Stay at Home order through May 28 which includes Memorial Day weekend which is typically a time when many Michiganders go out to see family and travel.
“It’s the beginning of the travel season more or less,” said Rummel. It is unfortunate, but understandable. We don’t want to have another situation where our virus counts go up.”
Lorenz says he hates to see the order extended, but it needs to be done.
“I know traditionally we’ve been used to traveling for Memorial Day weekend, but it’s just a weekend,” Lorenz said. “We’ll have other weekends in the future if we do our job to keep other people safe.
He says when the time is right, he wants Michiganders to travel within the state and pump their travel dollars into Michigan’s economy.
“We will start to travel in June,” said Lorenz. “I’m sure of it, I’m praying for it.”
