This year’s winter can't seem to make up its mind. Warm and then cold and right now, bitterly cold.
We're coming off such a warm snap, some of the water in Mid-Michigan hasn't even begun to freeze with temperatures in the teens.
Aiden Warner, a third-class petty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard says there is ice to be found but you have to be willing to travel first.
“It all depends on where you go,” Warner said. “The more north you go, here we go for training, there's thicker ice up there.”
Mid-Michigan is supposed to get more snow in the next coming days, possibly creating dangerous conditions.
“The snow covering the ice is going to be a problem because you can’t see the ice underneath,” Warner said. “So, if the ice is weak, you're not going to know what you're walking onto.”
The snow will also affect the strength of the ice.
“The snow will act as a blanket over the ice, keeping the sun off of it,” he said. “So, it could work in both ways. It could make it stronger or it could absorb the heat and make it weaker.”
If you still decide to venture out onto the ice this weekend, there’s a few things to keep in mind:
“Don’t travel alone, if you’re going out test new ice,” Warner said. “Have someone with you, if you’re walking out stay spread out. If someone falls in, you won’t go in with them. Bring something with you something like a screwdriver. So, if you fall in, you can self-rescue yourself out of the ice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.