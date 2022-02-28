Monday night the Saginaw Township Community School Board of Education voted unanimously to stop their masking policy effective March 1.
The official resolution voted by the board is:
“Effective March 1, 2022, face masks in STCS buildings will be strongly recommended, but not required. Going forward, the STCS Board of Education and/or Administration shall retain the ability to require all students and staff, either in a particular building or the district as a whole, to wear masks should circumstance so merit.”
Saginaw Township schools said the decision was made based on CDC, MDHHS and Saginaw County Health Department guidelines. There will still be proper cleaning and other measures taken to reduce risk.
Masks will no longer be required on school transportation.
