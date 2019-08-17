A steel company has apologized for a spill of cyanide and ammonia that led to a fish kill and prompted the closure of beaches along Lake Michigan.
ArcelorMittal issued a statement Friday night saying it "apologizes and accepts responsibility for the incident from the Burns Harbor facility."
The National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach areas at Indiana Dunes National Park. The nearby city of Ogden Dunes also closed its beach. The fish kill occurred near a yacht club and marina in Portage, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Chicago
ArcelorMittal said the spill resulted after its Burns Harbor mill "experienced a failure at the blast furnace water recirculation system." It said, "The recirculating system has been repaired and normal operations have resumed."
