A Michigan man feels very lucky to be alive, after a steel beam crashed through his front windshield, missing him by inches.
"I was feeling this is it, this is my day," truck driver Johnnie Lowe said.
Lowe saw a steal beam barreling toward him on I-96 in Ingham County.
"When it bounced off the concrete, I seen it was steel and then I knew this was going down,” he said. “And then I just braced myself.”
Miraculously that steel beam stopped inches from his chest.
Somehow the Romulus father of three stayed calm and managed to pull over.
"I'm looking at my windshield with a big slice right in front of me with a big six-foot piece of steel sticking out of it, about a half a foot away from me," Lowe said.
He was driving this 26-foot box truck to Lansing Thursday to pick up auto parts for DNC Logistics.
He says a flatbed truck changed lanes and the steel beam fell off and hit the freeway.
After calling police, Lowe called the company.
"I immediately thought that he was pinned inside the truck, severely hurt,” DNC general manager Jerry Babcock said. “I wouldn't think, that it would go any other way."
Babcock was in disbelief Lowe wasn't hurt.
"It was like being in the middle of an explosion of glass,” Lowe said. “I mean, I, when I got home, I had to take a vacuum cleaner and suck out glass out of my ears."
Babcock said, "The trucks are a whole other issue that we could care less about. We were just worried about Johnnie’s safety."
"I'm one lucky man,” Lowe said. “Well, I feel like I need to go play the lottery. Definitely."
The driver of flatbed truck did not stop.
Lowe finds it hard to believe the driver didn't notice the steel beam had fallen off.
He's asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call police.
