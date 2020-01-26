Another candidate has entered the race for Genesee County Sheriff.
Linden resident Stephen Sanford told us that he has entered the race as a republican.
Sanford said he serves as a reserve officer for the Clayton Township Police Department and is medically retired from the United States Army. He is also an author and stay-at-home father of his two children currently.
Sanford told TV5 that he has many plans if he is elected sheriff including assigning investigators to work on unsolved homicides from anywhere in the county to take the burden off city and township police departments, add therapy dogs to the police department for victims of violent crimes and officers involved in traumatic incidents and improving training for deputies.
Sanford also said he would like to start a program to provide inmates with CPR training.
“There are things that need fixing,” said Sanford. “I believe I can fix some of the problems.”
Sanford also told us he is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross and a Purple Heart through the military.
The election for the next Genesee County Sheriff will take place in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.