A local group hosted an event in hopes of bringing attention and education during sexual assault awareness month.
“A lot of times we focus on the negative part of it like this happened, this happened, this happened,” said Erin Walker, creator of 4 Steps 2 the Sun, an organization dedicated to raising sexual assault awareness.
Walker said it’s important to find positivity, especially in times of trauma.
“We want to focus on the healing, I’m a person that believes in the well balance of things,” Walker said. “So even though this happened, lets teach you how to heal from it and become whole again.”
Walker said she organized an event in Midland to get the community together and to have conversations about prevention and education.
“I think that we need to have more of a conversation another, one of the mantras of 4 Steps 2 the Sun is create your village,” Walker said. “It means that right now we’re creating a village that helps each other out and comes together within the village so this is what it’s all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.