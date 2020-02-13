Steve Dawes, a veteran spot welder from the Flint Assembly Plant, was elected regional director for the UAW on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Michigan delegates from UAW locals selected Dawes to replace Gerald Kariem, who became a UAW vice president in January.
Dawes has been an assistant director since 2010.
“Brother Dawes brings to the table vast experience in contract negotiations and a deep understanding of the region,” UAW President Rory Gamble said. “His work with Vice President Kariem to merge the cultures of both Region 1C and 1D helped create a strong, vibrant, combined Region. He brings to the table, experience, knowledge and a deep sense of history.”
Dawes has also played a role in the upkeep of the Sit-Down Memorial located at the Flint office.
“Every time I pull into the Regional Office, I have a living reminder of the sacrifice, solidarity, tenacity and guts that impacts our contracts and our standard of living today,” Dawes said. “It is an honor to be elected, but it is especially an honor to be a leader of this historic region where the Flint sit-down strike built the foundation of America’s middle class. It is a legacy and responsibility we will bring to every contract negotiation.”
