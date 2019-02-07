Authorities say a person is in custody after driving a stolen cement truck through a locked gate at a General Motors facility in mid-Michigan and hitting several parked vehicles.
The Eaton County sheriff's office says no one was injured in the early Thursday collisions in Delta Township, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The sheriff's office says the cement truck had been stolen in neighboring Ingham County and later was recovered in Ingham County.
The sheriff's office didn't say why the "male subject" drove the truck to Detroit-based GM's Customer Care and Aftersales facility. The department is investigating.
GM spokeswoman Erin Davis says in an email that that the truck caused some damage to the automaker's property and it contacted law enforcement about what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.