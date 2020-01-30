Two people were arrested in northern Michigan after a vehicle was found in the middle of the road with stolen gun in and around it.
Just before 4 p.m. Monday, Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Nessen Road in Thompsonville where a vehicle was in the middle of the road with all the doors and the back hatch open.
When deputies got there no one was around but they found a rifle in the vehicle and two other guns in a wooded area nearby. An open box of 9mm pistol rounds was also found in the vehicle, but no handgun.
Further down Nessen Road in Manistee County, deputies found two people claiming they owned the vehicle. Manistee County Sheriff’s Deputies brought them back to the scene.
After a thorough search of the vehicle, deputies found a stolen 9mm handgun and methamphetamine.
Deputies also searched the area nearby and found a pole barn had been broken into, electronics and other property was scattered through the woods, deputies believe someone was trying to hide everything.
The two people, 36-year-old Douglas Denby from Lansing and 30-year-old Tiffanie McGee from Holt, were arrested and lodged in the Benzie County Jail.
They were both charged Wednesday with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of a taser, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
