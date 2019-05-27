A stolen truck was found submerged in a lake in Shiawassee County.
Sunday, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Holiday Shores in Durand after a truck was spotted in a lake.
Deputies handled it as a crime scene until they were able to get it out of the water and determine no one was inside.
Deputies found the truck was reported stolen from Clayton Township in Genesee County.
The Genesee County Dive Team helped deputies at the scene.
