Deputies took one man into custody after a stolen vehicle was set on fire in the middle of a roadway in Sanilac County.
On June 9 at 7:10 a.m., deputies from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office and Sandusky fire crews were sent to Miller Road in Elmer Township for a vehicle fire in the middle of the road.
According to investigators, the vehicle was abandoned after it was intentionally set on fire by an unknown person. The vehicle was stolen from a residence in the area of Miller Road and Maple Valley Street, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
Close to two hours later, deputies were sent to the 500 block of S. Sandusky Road. A resident reported at some point throughout the night, someone tried to set an outbuilding on fire as well as a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Deputies and officers from the Sandusky Police Department were sent to the area of S. Sandusky and Cooper Road for a suspicious person. The 29-year-old man from Sandusky was taken into custody on a parole violation and lodged in the Sanilac County jail.
The investigation of the Sandusky man and his involvement in the original complaints is still ongoing.
