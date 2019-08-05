The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Sunday, August 4th.
Deputies responded to Gagetown around 6 a.m.
They spotted the vehicle and tracked two suspects through a field with the help of a K9 unit.
In a facebook post, the sheriff's office said they found the suspects, received statements from them and cleared up a different stolen vehicle complaint and larceny in Huron County.
A 17-year-old was lodged in jail and a juvenile was taken to a detention center.
If you have any information, contact the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.