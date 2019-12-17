STOMP
Courtesy: Midland Center for the Arts

Are you ready to STOMP?

The percussion sensation is making its way to Midland’s Center for the Arts.

Using everything from brooms to hub caps and Zippo lighters, this group entertains with the unconventional in a rhythmic display infused with humor.

Catch the show on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, available at midlandcenter.org, or the Center ticket office, or by calling 989-631-8250.

