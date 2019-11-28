Many stores in Mid-Michigan are opening their doors early to offer huge deals for Black Friday.
The following is a list of store hours for Black Friday:
Target: 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. Reopens at 7 a.m.
Best Buy: 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. Reopens at 8 a.m.
Meijer: Open 24 hours with sales all day Thursday and Friday.
Walmart: Open 24 hours
Dick's: 12: a.m.
Cabela's: 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Petmart:7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.