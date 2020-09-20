The Caring Closet reopened on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Caring Closet is located at the Community Christian Reformed Church in Kochville Township.
It offers groceries, school supplies, clothing, and more. Everything is free of charge.
“We had more than 150 people today. A lot of people need food and we are glad to give it out. And a lot of people are taking clothes too,” said Nathan Gritter, pastor.
