Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, high winds and possible tornadoes to parts of Michigan, damaging buildings and leaving tens of thousands without power.
No injuries were reported in the storms Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service says a possible tornado was reported in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids and emergency management officials in surrounding Kent County say several possible brief tornadoes were spotted on radar.
Firefighters evacuated a Grand Rapids apartment building after winds tore off the roof and damaged other nearby buildings. Damage was reported in the communities of Lowell and Ada.
