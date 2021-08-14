One mid-Michigan flood survivor was set to return to his newly renovated home, marking the end to a long year and a half. This week’s storms had other plans.

The Islamic Center of Midland started helping Vernon Loree back in March 2020 when his home was damaged in the 2020 floods.

Storm damage

"Today was supposed to be the ‘welcome home Vernon’,” Umbareen Jamil with the center said. “We were trying to see what we could do to help Vernon get back into his home, there was a lot of emotional attachment to the home.”

After nearly a year of work, Vernon's welcome home was delayed by Michigan weather.

“Our builder mike, finished everything up, believe or not, on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., so we were basically all ready and then I got the call from Mike Wednesday morning,” Jamil said.

It wasn't a call Jamil, who has helped spearhead the project, wanted to hear.

“This happening now, I don't know, it's just, there's really no words. I just kept saying to Mike: you gotta be kidding me,” Jamil said.

One tree fell on the newly renovated home, breaking the gas line, prompting a visit from the local fire department. For now, they're hitting pause and hoping insurance kicks in.

“The ultimate goal is to have Vernon and the family safe,” Jamil said.

Even though they've all faced a slight set-back, there is a silver lining in all of this.

“Thank god Vernon was not in the home, right? Thank god this didn't happen next week. The house is harmed but the people are safe,” Jamil said.

Jamil said they reached their fundraising efforts for Project Vernon Rebuild, but even after posting about this damage, people are still sending in donations, which she said is awesome to see.