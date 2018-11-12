Adult film star Stormy Daniels will be paying Mid-Michigan a visit.
Daniels will be at Déjà Vu in Kochville Township on Sunday, Dec. 2.
Pre-sale tickets are $25 and at the door is $35
For more information on her show, visit Déjà Vu's website.
