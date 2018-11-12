Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels wants readers to know her life is "a lot more interesting than an encounter with Donald Trump," but her new tell-all book reveals graphic details about the President's anatomy, in addition to narratives about her childhood and life.

 Getty Images via CNN

Adult film star Stormy Daniels will be paying Mid-Michigan a visit.

Daniels will be at Déjà Vu in Kochville Township on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Pre-sale tickets are $25 and at the door is $35

For more information on her show, visit Déjà Vu's website

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.