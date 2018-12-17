A story hour hosted by drag performers at a suburban Detroit public library is seeing some opposition about a year after it made its debut.
Similar programs have taken place around the U.S. for years and sometimes faced criticism. The Detroit Free Press reports some people have voiced opposition to the Huntington Woods Library's "Drag Queen Story Time" event, which started in 2017.
Allison Iversen is a Huntington Woods commissioner and says, "it seems like the wrong way to teach this kind of acceptance." She says she worries it could be "planting a seed" about gender fluidity.
Jon Pickell is a library clerk. He disputes the criticism, saying: "You're not going to end up as transsexual. because you saw a drag queen story hour."
The next event is set for Jan. 26.
