An oral history project wants to hear your story.
The StoryCorps MobileBooth will be in Flint from Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The opening day event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Flint Institute of Arts.
While the project is visiting the Vehicle City for its first time, it hopes to record, share, and preserve the stories of Flint.
Participants are encouraged to bring a special person in their lives with them for the interview.
Residents can also take a tour of the MobileBooth, an Airstream trailer made into a recording studio, at noon.
StoryCorps celebrates the stories of everyday Americans.
They have interviewed more than 65,000 people from all 50 states.
Reservations can be made by calling StoryCorps' a 24-hour toll-free line at (800) 850-4406 or visiting the StoryCorp website.
