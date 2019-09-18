A Michigan school said a stranger danger scare was just a false alarm.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17 a student at Holly Elementary School reported a stranger wearing a black hoodie tried to give them candy.
The student later admitted it was a false claim.
The school district said incidents like this waste school and law enforcement resources.
“At Holly Area Schools, we take all incidents of ‘Stranger Danger’ seriously and encourage students to tell a teacher or administrator if they are approached by someone they don’t know or see anything suspicious,” the school district wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.
Officials are urging parents to talk with their children about the importance of being honest and that making false reports can carry serious consequences.
