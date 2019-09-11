LakeVille Community Schools wants parents to be on alert after a student was approached by a stranger.
The school district said the incident happened in the area of Detroit and Forest Street in Otter Lake.
A student was walking home from a bus stop when a man in an older black van rolled down his window and tried to talk to the student, the school district said.
The student ignored him and immediately went home.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about this incident and sent deputies to a resident’s home to start an investigation.
“As always, the intent of this communication is to raise awareness of this specific situation, but also to remind all parents and guardians to talk with their children about strangers and the importance of being aware of their surroundings,” LakeVille Community Schools wrote in a letter to parents.
Neighbors who see something suspicious are asked to call 911.
