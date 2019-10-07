Kearsley Community Schools issued a letter to parents after a stranger was seen parking next to children waiting on the bus.
The letter said a community member turned onto Pearson Road off of Branch and was behind a man driving slowly down Pierson.
According to the letter, the man turned on his blinker to turn into a driveway where a student was waiting for the bus. The community member turned on her blinker as well and the man passed the driveway and pulled over to the side of the road near the student.
The community member pulled into the student’s driveway and told her to get her parents. The letter said the student then went into the house to get her parents and the man sped off.
The vehicle is described as a 2-door black Chevy Silverado with a silver-colored freezer in the back of the truck. According to the letter, there was some sort of emblem on the freezer.
The man is described as a white man with black hair and a black beard. He is approximately 30-40 years to age.
The school district would like to raise awareness and remind parents and guardians to talk with their children about strangers and the importance of being aware of their surroundings.
Genesee Township Police has been contacted regarding the incident.
If you see something that looks suspicious or out of the ordinary, please call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.