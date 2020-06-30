The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department will briefly close the beach at Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park on Wednesday, July 1 to proactively treat the lake for algal blooms in advance of the July 4 weekend.
City officials said if it’s not treated, algal blooms can lead to fish die-off, impact water quality, and even make people and animals sick if they ingest or touch affected water.
For safety reasons, people and animals are urged to avoid all water contact for 24-hours while the treatment runs its course.
Officials said the beach will reopen on Thursday, July 2 in the evening.
For questions and further information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 989-837-6930 or email recreation@midland-mi.org.
